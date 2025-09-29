UK TREASURY CHIEFS SPEECH INTERRUPTED BY PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTERS

Chancellor Rachel Reeves' address at the Labour Party conference was interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters on Monday over the government's Gaza policy.

Addressing at the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was interrupted by a man holding a Palestinian flag and heckled about "two years of genocide" and "mass starvation of Palestinians."

In response, Reeves said: "We understand your cause and we are recognizing a Palestinian state," but added: "We are now party in government, not a party in protest."

Although the UK formally recognized the state of Palestine earlier this month, campaigners demand that the government must take concrete action to make sure Israel ends its genocidal attacks on Gaza.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to famine.