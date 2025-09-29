Torrential rain causes widespread flooding in Spain

Torrential rain from storm Gabrielle on Monday caused flooding across Spain's Valencia, Catalonia and Aragon regions.

With as much as 100 liters of rain per square meter (4 inches of rain) in a few hours, police said they had to rescue several people from their vehicles.

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Aldaia in Valencia, where the La Saleta ravine burst its banks, sending water flowing into the central streets. However, anti-flood barriers held.

Another river also overflowed in the town of Cuarte de Huerva in Zaragoza province late Sunday. "It's a bit calmer now, but the beginning was chaotic. We are trying to evaluate the damage," Mayor Elena Lacalle told public broadcaster RTVE.

Spain's weather agency issued a red alert for Valencia's coast until midnight, and for southern Tarragona and northern Castellon until midday.

Classes and nonessential activities were suspended in more than 60 municipalities across the Mediterranean region, affecting about 25,000 children and their families.

Transport was also disrupted. Train lines reported delays, Metrovalencia reduced its schedule and several highways were blocked by water. Authorities urged residents to avoid travel when possible.

Spain has faced increasingly extreme weather events in recent years, which scientists link to climate change.

Last October, torrential rains in the same region caused one of the deadliest and most costly natural disasters in Spanish history, with around 232 people killed.