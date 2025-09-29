Norwegian plane diverted after drone sighting

A Norwegian airline flight was diverted late Sunday following a drone sighting, a week after Oslo airport shut its airspace for three hours over a similar incident.

A flight from Oslo to Bardufoss in northern Troms county was forced to turn back after a drone sighting, press officer Eivind Hammer Myhre at Norwegian told the broadcaster NRK.

Authorities have been notified, and the drones are reportedly no longer visible.

Earlier in the day, other drones were observed near an airport in Nordland county, causing one plane to be diverted to an alternative airport.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that they saw two drones at the time, although there are currently no suspects in the case.

In Norway, the Oslo airport also closed its airspace for three hours last week after a drone was seen nearby.

Multiple EU states, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark, have recently reported airspace violations or disruptions by drones, some confirmed to be of Russian origin.