News Europe Moldova chose Europe over Russia in key election, say EU leaders

Moldova chose Europe over Russia in key election, say EU leaders

Victory for Moldova's ruling pro-EU party at key parliamentary elections was a "loud and clear" message from voters despite Russian meddling, European Union chief Antonio Costa said on Monday.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published September 29,2025
People vote at a polling station during Moldova's parliamentary elections in Chisinau, Moldova September 28, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The European Union hailed on Monday the result of Moldova's parliamentary election, saying it showed that the small eastern European country was firmly on track to join the European Union.

Moldova's pro-EU ruling party won a resounding victory over its Russian-leaning rival in Sunday's election, results showed on Monday, an endorsement of the former Soviet republic's bid to join the bloc and break free from Russia's orbit. "The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear," said Antonio Costa, president of the European Council which represents the EU's 27 member states, in a post on X.

"They chose democracy, reform, and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia," Costa said.

The head of the EU's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Moldova had clearly voted for Europe, democracy and freedom.

"Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way," she added.