Germany, France, Poland call on Russia to end ‘hostile acts,’ airspace violations

Germany, France, and Poland on Monday issued a joint demand for Russia to end "hostile acts" against NATO allies, warning that airspace violations by Russian forces could trigger dangerous escalation.

Foreign ministers Johann Wadephul of Germany, Jean-Noel Barrot of France, and Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland -- representing the Weimar Triangle group of EU powers -- issued the statement after talks in Warsaw.

"We reaffirm our unity and unwavering determination to defend European peace, security and common fundamental values against Russia's ongoing war of aggression," the ministers declared in their joint statement.

"The recent violations of Polish, Romanian and Estonian airspace were reckless, hostile acts and unacceptable escalation that threaten regional and European stability," they warned. "We condemn these provocations and call on the Russian Federation to cease such actions, immediately end its war of aggression against Ukraine, and enter peace negotiations on terms agreed with Kyiv," they added.

The ministers emphasized that the three countries will assume greater responsibility for Europe's security, take steps with other NATO allies to protect airspace, strengthen their air and missile defense capabilities, and bolster security on NATO's Eastern flank.

"Russian hostile incursions will not intimidate us. They only strengthen our resolve. NATO's collective defense, the safety of our citizens, and the inviolability of our borders are immutable," they said. "A just and lasting peace in Europe remains our ultimate goal. Until it is achieved, we will continue our military, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine as a member of the European family and a victim of Moscow's imperial ambitions."





























