DRONE INCURSIONS PART OF RUSSIAS HYBRID WARFARE, CLAIMS POLISH FOREIGN MINISTER

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claims that Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace are part of Moscow's hybrid warfare strategy, yet Russia denies the violations were intentional.

"We see Russian actions as a part of the spectrum of the hybrid war, which includes information warfare, arson, assassinations, sending parcels with incendiary devices, and pushing migrants across the Belarusian-Polish border," Sikorski told CNN in an interview that was broadcast on Sunday.

Sikorski described the drone incursions as a "deliberate provocation" intended to test NATO's response.

"This was a deliberate provocation. If it was a sideshow of the attack on Ukraine, you would expect the same proportion of armed and unarmed drones," he said.

Poland reported that between 19 and 23 drones allegedly launched from Russia entered Polish airspace on Sept. 9, triggering defensive measures.

"We have the right to defend airspace, the security of our citizens, and their property... Every sovereign country has the right to deal with intruders," Sikorski said.

Russia denied sending drones into NATO airspace. "We never direct our drones and missiles at states located in Europe and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Sikorski called for increased US pressure on Russia, saying: "(Russian President) Putin only stops this war when he thinks he can't win, and for him to come to that conclusion, there needs to be more pressure on the Russian economy and more help for the Ukrainians."

Last week, US President Donald Trump pledged to defend Poland and the Baltic States if Russia escalates tensions in the region.

"Yeah, I would," Trump replied when asked if he would help defend the region.