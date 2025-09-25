Tourist dog tax introduced in Italy

Under the new regulation, local dog owners will pay an annual tax of 100 euros, while tourists will be charged approximately $2 per dog, per day.

Additionally, local dog owners were previously required to pay for DNA registration for their animals. This measure allows authorities to identify and fine owners up to 600 euros for uncollected feces left on the streets. Officials announced that dog owners who have completed the DNA registration will be exempt from the new tax for two years.

"STREET POLLUTION COMES FROM DOGS"

Luis Walcher, a member of the Bolzano Provincial Council who implemented the regulation, stated, "This is a fair measure because it only concerns dog owners. Otherwise, the cleaning of the sidewalks would fall on the entire community. However, the only pollution on our streets is dog waste."

However, Carla Rocchi, President of the National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA), strongly criticized the move. Rocchi said, "The province of Bolzano is shooting itself in the foot by imposing taxes on both dogs and four-legged tourists. Turning animals into taxpayers sends the wrong message."