No German arms expert permits for Israel since Aug. 8, official says

Germany has not approved any arms sales to Israel after it imposed a partial arms export ban against Tel Aviv over its genocidal war in Gaza, press reports said Thursday.

The restrictions on arms exports to Israel imposed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz on August 8 resulted in no deliveries being approved for the first five weeks thereafter. Between August 8—the day of Merz's decision—and September 12, "no approvals" were granted, said the Economic Ministry in response to a parliamentary inquiry by the opposition party The Left (Die Linke).

The German government makes its decisions "on a case-by-case basis and in light of the respective situation after careful examination, taking into account foreign and security policy considerations as well as legal requirements," said the letter sent by Deputy Economic Minister Thomas Steffen.

Despite the latest developments, the German government has not committed to halting the delivery of weapons and equipment that have already been approved in previous months. Pro-Palestinian groups and opposition lawmakers have called for a complete ban on weapons exports to Israel.

Meanwhile, the Left Party in the German parliament (Bundestag) has been calling for a more stringent arms export ban.

"Politically necessary would be a complete halt to all arms exports to Israel, even those already approved, and an end to the close arms cooperation between Germany and Israel," said its defense policy spokesperson, Ulrich Thoden.

"Otherwise, the German government runs a serious risk of being guilty of complicity in the Israeli military's crimes under international law against the Palestinian civilian population," he added.





