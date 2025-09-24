Norwegian police arrest 3 minors following explosions in Oslo

Norwegian police arrested three minors following explosions in the Bislett area of the capital Oslo on Tuesday evening, local broadcaster NRK reported.

The incidents occurred in Pilestredet and Parkveien, where grenades were reportedly thrown from a car. One grenade exploded, while another was detonated by police. No injuries were reported.

Incident commander Brian Skotnes said the explosions are linked to a criminal confrontation and that the police have "a certain overview of the environments involved" but are working to obtain a broader picture.

NRK reported that armed police raided a property in Oslo late Tuesday, with the police bomb squad arriving around midnight. After over an hour at the scene, the squad left.

According to the police, two additional minors were taken into custody following an initial arrest, bringing the total to three.

A witness told NRK that a car was seen driving from Bislett Stadium, and two grenades were allegedly thrown from the vehicle. One grenade exploded on the street, while the other did not.

The person who threw the grenades reportedly fled but was overpowered by bystanders. Police have not confirmed whether the individual is among those detained.

Police helicopters flew over central Oslo for several hours as authorities conducted a major operation to locate other potential suspects.



