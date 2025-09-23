GERMANY SAYS NATO SHOULD ACT WITH PRUDENCE WHILE RESPONDING TO RUSSIAS PROVOCATIONS

Germany's defense minister on Tuesday called for a "prudent" response to Russia's recent airspace violations, warning that Moscow appears to be trying to lure European nations into a trap.

"This is an escalation trap we're supposed to fall into. We won't do Russian President Vladimir Putin that favor," Boris Pistorius told a press conference in Berlin. "We won't allow ourselves to be provoked," he stressed.

Pistorius, a Social Democrat, reaffirmed Germany's solidarity with NATO allies and emphasized that German forces would continue safeguarding NATO airspace from intrusions, while advocating for careful consideration rather than hasty reactions.

"Our Eurofighters can do whatever is necessary at any time to defend their own airspace. That must be clear to everyone. And that applies to Russia too, of course," Pistorius said. He also stressed the importance of finding the "right balance" when responding to such provocations.

"Prudence isn't cowardice, nor is it fear, but rather a sense of responsibility toward one's own country and peace in Europe. And we feel committed to that, as well as to the security of our airspace," the German minister said.

"We will closely monitor what happens and will accompany them out. Tolerant and patient, but make it clear that we are here and we can do more at any time."

In the past two weeks, NATO allies have reported suspected Russian airspace violations in Poland, Estonia, and Romania, involving drones and warplanes. Russia has denied the Estonian violation, claimed the Polish incident was unintentional and dismissed the Romanian accusations as a Ukrainian provocation.