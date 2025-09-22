Portugal officially recognizes state of Palestine

Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announces that the Portuguese government recognizes a Palestinian state, during a statement ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 21, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Portugal officially recognized the state of Palestine, the country's foreign minister announced in New York on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced his country's formal recognition of Palestine at Portugal's Permanent Mission in New York, the country's broadcaster RTP reported.

Rangel also called for the release of all hostages, the cessation of all hostilities, and the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Today's declaration of recognition is a direct result of the Council of Ministers' decision on Sept. 18, taken at the culmination of a consultation process in which the president of the republic and a vast majority of the parties with seats in parliament agreed, he added.

Earlier, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his full support to the government's decision to recognize Palestine.

It came hours after the UK, Canada, and Australia also officially recognized the state of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Previously, France, Luxembourg, and Malta announced similar plans to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly next week.