Polish premier says 'terrible things' happening in Gaza, warns those responsible will face consequences

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday that "terrible things" are happening in Gaza and those responsible will have to face the consequences.

Speaking at a press conference, Tusk was asked about Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

"Terrible things are happening there, and those responsible will have to bear the consequences," he said.

Stressing that there is no justification for what is unfolding, Tusk added: "For years, I have consistently defended Israel's right to fight terrorism, and I will continue to do so. There is nothing to debate here. We all know very well that the starting point of this conflict was the crimes committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians.

"We know this. We also know how Israel has lived for years under pressure from Iran, some Arab states, and terrorists. But what is happening in Gaza is absolutely unacceptable."

Tusk said the situation is destroying Israel's image and efforts.

"We must call the crime by its name. As I said, there can be no justification for killing children or starving civilians. We know Hamas is responsible or jointly responsible, yes, but this still does not in any way legitimize Israel's actions in Gaza," he added.

Israel has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the October 2023 Hamas attacks. The territory has been devastated and is facing famine.