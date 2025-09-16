Ukraine says Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia leaves 2 dead, 14 injured

Ukraine said on Tuesday that two people were killed and 14 others injured in overnight Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding Polohivskyi district.

"Two people were killed and 14 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Polohivskyi district and Zaporizhzhia," regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, adding that those wounded continued to receive medical treatment.

The air force also said that Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with 10 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) shells around midnight, believed to be Tornado-S rockets.





