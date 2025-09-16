GERMAN PRESIDENT STEINMEIER REJECTS POLANDS WWII REPARATION CLAIMS

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told visiting Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Tuesday that Poland's demands for World War II reparations have no legal basis.

After the meeting in Berlin, Steinmeier's spokesperson announced on social media that the two presidents discussed international issues, bilateral relations, and Poland's WWII reparation claims.

"Regarding the Polish President's demand for reparations, President Steinmeier emphasized that from Germany's perspective, this issue has been legally and definitively settled," said Cerstin Gammelin.

The spokesperson added that the leaders also discussed the threats posed by Russia and agreed that support for Ukraine must be maintained, while security along NATO's eastern flank needs further strengthening.

The issue of reparations resurfaced earlier this month when Poland's President Karol Nawrocki asserted during World War II anniversary commemorations that Germany must pay reparations to Poland to establish a partnership based on truth and good relations.

"Poland, as a frontline state, as the most important country on the eastern flank of NATO, needs justice and truth and clear relations with Germany, but we also need reparations from the German state," he said.

For years, Poland has sought reparations from Berlin—its NATO ally and EU partner—for the damage and losses caused by Nazi Germany during World War II.

The Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS) initially raised this issue in 2017. While in power, PiS established a parliamentary commission that determined the total cost of wartime losses to be €1.3 trillion ($1.5 trillion) in September 2022. Germany's previous government also rejected Poland's demand for reparations, saying the issue was legally and politically resolved. During the Cold War in 1953, Poland's communist government formally abandoned all war reparation claims, largely due to political pressure from Moscow.



