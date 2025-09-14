UK premier says 'will not stand for assaults on police' after 26 officers injured in London protest

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday rejected the assault on police officers at Saturday's violent rally by anti-immigrant protesters in London, saying people should not feel "intimidated because of their background."

"People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country's values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin," Starmer said on US social media company X.

Saying that the country's flag represents its diverse country, he added that they will "never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division."

His remarks came after a statement by the Metropolitan Police that a total of 26 officers were injured during Saturday's violent disorder in London.

It noted that they arrested 25 protesters "for offenses including affray, violent disorder, assaults and criminal damage."

"The 25 arrests we have made so far are just the start. Our post-event investigation has already begun-we are identifying those who were involved in the disorder, and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks," said Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also condemned attacks on police officers, saying that anyone taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law.

"Violence and attacking police officers is completely unacceptable," Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, wrote on X.

SATURDAY'S VIOLENCE



Between 110,000 and 150,000 people attended the rally, led by British far-right figure Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, while a counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism also took place in Whitehall, central London, on Saturday.

Despite intense police presence, many Unite the Kingdom protesters went off their designated routes and clashed with the police officers in an attempt to break through the barricades.

Carrying Union and St. George's flags, many protesters shouted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Metropolitan Police.

Some protesters were also seen waving Israeli flags.

Anti-racism protesters, meanwhile, carried signs, some of them reading: "Refugees welcome" and "Stop the far right."

Meanwhile, US billionaire Elon Musk addressed the Unite the Kingdom rally via videolink, calling for a "change of government."

"You can't; we don't have another four years, or whenever the next election is; it's too long," he told the crowd.

Criticizing the British government for a "rapidly increasing erosion of Britain," Musk said: "Something's got to be done. There's got to be a dissolution of Parliament and a new vote held."

"Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that's the truth, I think," he added.