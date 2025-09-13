Belgium to transfer 4 minehunters to Bulgaria

Belgium has approved the transfer of four decommissioned minehunters to Bulgaria under a contract worth €24 million (over $28 million), Belga news agency reported Friday.

The vessels will be modernized in Belgian shipyards before being deployed by Bulgaria in the Black Sea. Defense Minister Theo Francken said the agreement would strengthen NATO's presence in the region while boosting Belgian industry.

"Bulgaria will receive ships that it can deploy in the Black Sea and our Belgian industry will receive a boost of €24 million in employment and high-tech contracts," Francken said. "In this way, we are not only strengthening NATO, but also our own economy."

Francken added that transferring the ships spares Belgium the cost of maintaining or dismantling older vessels, as the navy transitions to a new generation of mine countermeasure ships.

Under the deal, Bulgaria will fund the modernization and maintenance of the minehunters in Belgium. The minister said this ensures long-term contracts for Belgian companies and provides continued technical support for the Bulgarian navy.

Francken also noted that three Dutch vessels may later be added to the program.





