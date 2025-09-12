Russia, Belarus launch joint Zapad-2025 military drills

Russia and Belarus began their joint strategic military exercise Zapad-2025 (West-2025) on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the drills aim to improve the skills of commanders, strengthen coordination and enhance field training of regional and coalition troop groups to maintain peace, protect interests and ensure military security.

"On Sept. 12 of this year, the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, Zapad-2025, began. This exercise is the final stage of the joint training of the armed forces of the two countries this year," the statement said.

The first stage will practice managing formations and units in repelling aggression against the Union State-the alliance between Russia and Belarus-and coordinating support for assigned tasks.

The second stage will focus on restoring the Union State's territorial integrity and defeating the enemy, with participation from coalition forces of friendly nations.

Operational groups from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other partner countries were invited to take part in coalition drills, the ministry said.

Practical activities will take place at training grounds in Belarus and Russia, as well as in the waters of the Baltic and Barents Seas.

The Defense Ministries of Russia and Belarus said some 13,000 personnel are expected to take part in the exercises, which will include repelling airstrikes, countering sabotage groups, planning the use of nuclear weapons, and operating Russia's new Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile system.





