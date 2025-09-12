Poland to respond 'adequately' to any future attacks, premier warns

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on Thursday that they would respond "adequately" to any future attacks following drone incursions into Poland.

"Anyone who decides to attack Poland in any way will be treated adequately, as happened on the night of Sept. 10," Tusk said after a National Security Council meeting, according to the broadcaster TVP World.

He stressed that Russia bears responsibility for these incidents in Polish airspace.

"We are more precisely identifying those who, whether for political reasons, stupidity or betrayal, serve Russian propaganda and disinformation," Tusk further noted.

Poland said on Wednesday that its airspace was violated by drones amid overnight airstrikes between Russia and Ukraine, defining the incursion as an "act of aggression."

Tusk defined the drones as "Russian," with authorities initially recording 19 airspace violations.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied any intention to strike targets on Polish territory during the attacks, which it claimed targeted enterprises of Kyiv's military-industrial complex in western Ukraine.

It also expressed Moscow's readiness to discuss the incident with officials from Warsaw.





