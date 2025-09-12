EU extends sanctions on Russia, finalizing new restrictive measures

The European Union has extended its sanctions against Russia and is preparing to implement a 19th package of restrictive measures, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed on Friday.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Kallas announced the extension, adding that the EU is finalizing work on additional sanctions aimed at curbing Russian oil exports and targeting financial institutions. The new package is set to include measures against shadow oil tankers and other entities facilitating Russia's oil trade.

"We just extended our sanctions on Russia," Kallas wrote. "At the same time, we are finalizing work on the 19th package -- looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks."

Kallas emphasized the EU's commitment to tightening the economic pressure on Moscow, stating, "We'll keep choking off the cash for Putin's war," referring to Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine.





