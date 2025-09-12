Czech Republic signs $1.6B deal for German Leopard tanks

The Czech Republic has finalized a $1.6 billion contract to acquire 44 German-made Leopard 2A8 tanks as part of its military modernization efforts amid growing security concerns in Europe.

Czech Radio reported on Thursday that the agreement with German manufacturer KNDS includes both command and combat models of the advanced battle tanks. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue through 2031, according to Czech Defense Ministry officials.

According to KNDS, the contract includes comprehensive service and logistical support. The manufacturer also stated that the Czech Republic plans to purchase an additional 19 Leopard systems, including recovery, bridging, engineering, and training vehicles.

This acquisition represents one of the Czech Republic's largest defense purchases in recent years, while supporting NATO's goal of standardizing military equipment across member states. The Leopard 2 battle tanks are currently operated by more than a dozen NATO allies in Europe.





