British Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine to meet with injured soldiers

Britain's Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv by train on Friday to meet with injured Ukrainian veterans and senior officials, the state railways announced.

This is the second visit to Ukraine by a British royal, as this April, Harry and his wife visited a rehabilitation center for civilian doctors and wounded soldiers in the western city of Lviv, the company said on Telegram.

"This time he came with a team from his foundation Invictus Games, which systematically helps with rehabilitation, including that of Ukrainian veterans through sports," it said.

While in Ukraine, the prince intends to provide detailed information about new initiatives aimed at supporting and rehabilitating those injured or affected by the ongoing war, it said.





