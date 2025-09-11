UK condemns ‘outrageous violation’ of Poland’s airspace

The British prime minister held talks Wednesday with the leaders of Ukraine, Poland, Italy and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, after Russia violated Poland's airspace in an "outrageous" act.

According to a statement from Downing Street, Keir Starmer said the incident highlighted Russia's "increased recklessness" in recent weeks, pointing to strikes on the Cabinet of Ministers building, British Council offices and a EU delegation in Kyiv.

"Russia's ongoing aggression is unacceptable and continues to show why President Putin has no interest in peace," he said.

Starmer stressed that Britain is ready to support NATO and Poland "in the coming days and weeks," while working with allies to step up military assistance for Ukraine, including air defense systems.

NATO Chief Mark Rutte briefed leaders on the North Atlantic Council's discussions earlier in the day, and the participants praised Poland's swift response to the violation.

The leaders agreed to remain in close touch in the days ahead.