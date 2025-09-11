Netherlands pledges swift ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements

The Dutch caretaker government announced plans to introduce a national ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements "as soon as possible," Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel told lawmakers during a parliamentary debate late Wednesday.

A majority in the House of Representatives, including the ruling People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), backed a request from the Democrats 66 (D66) to swiftly enact such a measure, public broadcaster NOS reported.

Van Weel said the Cabinet will move ahead with a General Administrative Order, which can be implemented more quickly than passing new legislation.

The announcement comes weeks after the resignation of the NSC party from the caretaker government, citing insufficient support for tougher measures, including a national boycott of settlement goods.

While the VVD had previously insisted on an EU-wide approach, the party shifted its stance after European countries failed to reach a consensus at a meeting in Copenhagen in August.

Van Weel stressed that if an agreement is reached at the European level, that would remain preferable, as it would "send out a more powerful signal."

He also underlined that a complete trade embargo with Israel is not on the table, arguing such a step would disproportionately harm Dutch businesses compared to other EU states.

During the debate, lawmakers also raised the issue of medical evacuations for sick and injured children in Gaza.

Several parties urged the government to take in children for treatment in the Netherlands. Van Weel opposed the proposal, saying the Cabinet is exploring ways to support countries in the region treating Palestinian patients instead.

"We can achieve more there with fewer resources," he said.

Opposition parties expressed disappointment, with Socialist Party MP Dobbe calling evacuations to the Netherlands "the least the country can do."

International organizations, including the World Health Organization, have stressed that urgent medical evacuations from Gaza are necessary.





