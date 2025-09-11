EU, global media call on US to halt journalist visa cuts

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and more than 100 international news, media, and journalism organizations on Thursday urged the US government to withdraw a proposal to drastically shorten visas for foreign journalists.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a change that would limit the validity of "I visas" to 240 days, replacing the longstanding framework that has typically permitted renewable stays of up to five years.

For decades, the system has enabled international correspondents to report on US affairs "with depth, context, and consistency," the EBU said. It added that short-term visas would "severely curtail that ability, undermine press freedom and weaken the flow of accurate, timely coverage from the United States to global audiences."

The organization stressed that the massive response to its initiative reflected "deep concern among the world's media about the DHS proposal's threat to the integrity and continuity of international reporting from the U.S."

"The proposed restrictions would have a chilling effect on the international reporting landscape," Noel Curran, EBU's director general, said in the statement.

"That would diminish the world's understanding of America, its politics, culture, and values at a time when trusted, independent journalism is more vital than ever. We urge the U.S. Government to reconsider and instead uphold its proud tradition as a protector of press freedom."

The EBU said it would make formal submissions to the 30-day DHS consultation on the proposal and added that it remains ready to engage in "constructive dialogue" with US authorities.



