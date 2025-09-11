Czech Republic ‘ready’ to send special operations helicopter unit to Poland

The Czech Republic is "ready" to send special operations helicopter unit to Poland, according to Defense Ministry statement on Wednesday.

"The Czech Republic will support Poland in ensuring defense against current threats in connection with the impacts of Russian drones on Polish territory. It is ready to send a helicopter unit for special operations with specially modified Mi-171S aircraft to the country," the statement said.

It said that Poland requested the deployment of the unit following a phone call between Defense Minister Jana Cernochova and her Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"Poland is our close and reliable ally ... It is important that the help comes quickly and that we show Russia our unity. We are ready to send the unit within a matter of days," Cernochova also said.

The move came a day after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones with the support of NATO aircraft, the first time a member of the alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia's war in Ukraine.

"At the request of the Operational Command of the Branches of the Armed Forces, air traffic restrictions will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland in the form of the restricted zone EP R129," the agency said in a statement.

Under the measures, flights from sunrise to sunset are prohibited in the restricted zone, except for manned aircraft operating under a flight plan with appropriate transponders and two-way communication with air authorities.

Military flights and other special-purpose operations are exempted.

"From sunset to sunrise, there is a total ban on flights, except for military aircraft," the statement added, noting that civilian unmanned aircraft are banned around the clock in the EP R129 zone.

The restrictions come amid heightened security concerns in the NATO member state after Wednesday's drone incident, which prompted Warsaw to step up coordination with allies.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its drones had carried out a large-scale strike on military targets in western Ukraine but denied any intention to hit Polish territory.





