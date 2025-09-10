Spain’s cycling race cut short again over protests against Israel

The 16th stage of Spain's La Vuelta cycling race was cut short Tuesday due to anti-Israel demonstrations.

The stage, which took place in the northern Galicia region, was ended 8 kilometers (5 miles) before the designated finish line at Castro de Herville due to protests held at the finish area.

Spanish protesters opposing the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team-owned by Sylvan Adams, a known close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-have continued their demonstrations across all stages of the race in Spain since Aug. 27.

Thousands of people protested along the race route, condemning what they described as genocide committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Waving Palestinian flags, the crowds chanted slogans such as "This is not a war, it's genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine."

Towards the end of the race, a tree was seen toppled along the cyclists' route, and Spaniards entered the course near the finish line, continuing their demonstrations.

"Due to a protest that obstructed the race, today's stage will be concluded 8 kilometers before the finish line, and both the stage winner and general classification standings will be determined at that point," said La Vuelta General Director Javier Guillen.

On Sept. 3, the 11th stage of La Vuelta in the city of Bilbao was also ended 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) early for security reasons due to intense protests supporting Palestine and opposing Israel.

Two days ago, during the start of Stage 15, which also passed through Galicia, a protester entered the course and caused two cyclists-Spaniard Javier Romo and Belgian Edward Planckaert-to crash. Pro-Palestinian activists also hacked into a live broadcast radio station covering the race and played music instead.

Ten people were reportedly detained during the Stage 15 protests on charges of disturbing public order.

Marked by anti-Israel protests, La Vuelta is set to conclude on Sept. 14 in Madrid.

Civil society organizations supporting Palestine are expected to stage even larger protests during the final stage.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, whose government enacted a nine-point sanctions package against Israel on Monday, publicly stated his support for excluding the Israeli team from the race.

Youth and Children's Minister Sira Rego also defended the ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations throughout the race.

Under increasing pressure, the Israel-Premier Tech team removed the word "Israel" from the cyclists' uniforms for security reasons.





