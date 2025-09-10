Spain to fine parents for kids’ smoking, report says

The tobacco bill, approved by the Cabinet and sent to Parliament for discussion and voting, bans smoking on terraces and among minors while also restricting the use of e-cigarettes.

For the first time in Spain, the bill prohibits tobacco consumption by minors and imposes fines of up to 100 euros on parents who fail to prevent their children from smoking.

Although the sale of cigarettes to anyone under 18 is already banned in Spain, as in all EU countries, no prior legal measures existed to prevent children from actually smoking.

Health Minister Monica Garcia said in a press statement: "We have prepared a law that will place Spain again at the forefront of the fight against tobacco. In 2005, we were pioneers by banning smoking indoors, and in 2010 smoking was banned in bars and restaurants. But times have changed, and new legal measures are needed. New products have emerged, and new public health needs have arisen. Tobacco kills 140 people daily and 50,000 annually. Thirty percent of cancers are associated with smoking as a risk factor."

Meanwhile, plain packaging—which requires all packs to look identical, without brand logos and using the same font, and is already in effect in over 20 countries—was not included in the bill despite long negotiations.

Statistics show that cigarette sales in Spain fell by 53.8% last year compared to 2005, the year the first indoor smoking ban was introduced, totaling 2.143 billion packs.

Currently, the price of a 20-cigarette pack in Spain ranges from 5 to 8 euros.