POLISH PREMIER DONALD TUSKS FAMILY CAR STOLEN IN HIS HOMETOWN

A car belonging to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's family was stolen early Wednesday morning in his hometown in the Tricity area of northern Poland, broadcaster TVN24 reported Wednesday.

The theft allegedly occurred in the town of Sopot, where Tusk has a private home. "We have received a report, and officers from the Voivodeship Police Headquarters in Gdansk are working on the case," the National Police Headquarters told TVN24.

The situation is particularly alarming because the prime minister's family home-not just the Warsaw villa where he lives-is under the protection of the State Protection Service. Therefore-according to TVN24 sources-the secret services are also investigating the case. Tusk was born and raised in Gdansk, part of the Tricity area.

Unofficial information reported by website Onet.pl indicates that the car, a Lexus, belonged to Tusk's wife, Malgorzata Tusk.

"Secret service officers were sleeping in the car next to it," investigative journalist Marcin Dobski told wgospodarce.pl, a news site.

The theft occurred amid a wave of Russian drones entering Polish airspace overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, which led to NATO invoking its Article 4.