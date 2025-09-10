Over 80 arrested in France as 'Block Everything' movement begins

At least 83 people have been arrested across France, as "Block Everything" movement began on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested 75 people in Paris and eight others in various parts of France, broadcaster BFM TV reported, citing the latest police reports.

Over 1,000 people are reportedly present in various protests across the country, with at least 30 gatherings.

In Marseille, several hundred protesters and in Lyon, up to 300 demonstrators gathered, knocking over trash cans and blocking traffic.

The mobilization has also reached high schools, with several in Paris blocked.

More than 100,000 people are expected to participate in France's "Block Everything" movement on Wednesday.

The grassroots protest that started on social media urged citizens to "Block Everything" on Sept. 10 with the aim of bringing the country to a halt in opposition to outgoing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's national budget plan.

Gaining momentum with the support of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, the movement originated with a small online group "Les Essentiels," saying: "On September 10, we stop everything, not to escape, to say no."

Meanwhile, French trade union organizations also called for a day of mobilization across the country on Sept. 18 to protest Bayrou's budget proposals.

France is facing mounting political tensions as Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France's soaring public debt, now at 113% of its GDP.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday. He has been tasked with holding consultations with political parties before forming his government.

France has one of the EU's largest budget deficits at 5.8%.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December, after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.



