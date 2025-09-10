Netherlands declares far-right Israeli ministers persona non grata

The Netherlands on Wednesday declared two extremist Israeli ministers "persona non grata" for inciting violence against Palestinians, the Israeli media reported.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were banned from entering the Schengen Area, which includes 25 EU countries and 4 non-EU countries, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

No official confirmation has been issued by Dutch authorities regarding the Israeli media report.

In June, the Netherlands expressed its intention to impose an entry ban on the two Israeli ministers.





