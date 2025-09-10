Europe condemns Israeli strike on Qatar as a violation

Israel's attack on the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday drew widespread condemnation, with European governments warning that it violated Qatar's sovereignty and threatened fragile efforts toward a Gaza ceasefire.

Spain's Foreign Ministry denounced the bombing as a "violation of Qatari territorial sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law," urging restraint and a swift return to diplomacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron branded the attack "unacceptable" and called for preventing the war from spreading throughout the Middle East.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the strike as a violation of Qatar's sovereignty, underscoring that the priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and a surge in aid to Gaza.

The European Union also condemned the strike, calling it a breach of Qatar's territorial integrity that risks further escalation.

"Any escalation of the war in Gaza must be avoided -- it is in no one's interest. We will continue to support all efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza," the bloc said in a statement.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the strike "takes us further from a ceasefire and lasting peace," stressing that it risked destabilizing the region and undermining hostage release talks.

Slovenia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium and Norway issued similar condemnations, all expressing solidarity with Doha and emphasizing the need to uphold international law.

"Slovenia strongly condemns the attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar. We express solidarity with Qatar and call for full respect for international law," the ministry said in a statement.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the strike violated the sovereignty of a "friendly country" engaged in mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, reaffirming support for Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the attack constituted a violation of Qatar's territorial integrity, adding "there will be no military solution to this conflict. What is needed is a renewed effort by all parties to negotiate a ceasefire."

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the attack as a "very serious violation of international law," warning it undermines diplomacy and negotiations for peace in Gaza.

"It appears as further proof that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want a deal," Eide told national broadcaster NRK.

Earlier in the day, Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group.

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.

The Gulf state, along with the US and Egypt, has been playing a central role in efforts to mediate an end to Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians since October 2023.



