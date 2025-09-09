Kallas: Options over Israel still on table, but members remain divided

The EU still has options for further action against Israel over Gaza, but member states are divided on what the next step should be, the bloc's foreign policy chief said Tuesday.

"The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is testing Europe's resolve because we are not united," Kaja Kallas said at the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

Kallas said the EU "has not sat on its hands," noting that she pushed for aid to reach those in desperate need and used the political leverage they have.

However, the foreign policy chief acknowledged that "it is not enough" and that more needs to be done.

"I have also led a full review of Israel's compliance with Article Two of our association agreement. We drew up an inventory of possible options to pressure the Israeli government to change its course of action," she recalled.

Kallas said that they all agree on the "diagnosis and the goals: end the suffering and secure the release of all hostages.

"Our options for more action are clear and remain on the table. But member states disagree on how to get the Israeli government to change the course," she noted.

Kallas added: "That's why several member states have now taken national measures."

On Monday, the Spanish government announced nine measures against Israel, including a permanent ban on arms exports, which Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said were intended to stop the "genocide in Gaza."

The move was followed by Spain recalling its ambassador to Tel Aviv and banning Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country.

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





