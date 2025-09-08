Norway votes in tightly contested general election

Norwegians head to the polls Monday to elect all 169 members of the Storting, the country's parliament, as well as representatives to the Sami Parliament, in an election expected to deliver a tight race and complex coalition talks.

The election pits Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store's Labor Party, leading the center-left bloc, against a center-right alliance dominated by the Progress Party and Conservatives. Polls suggest Labor holds a narrow lead, averaging 26.5%-30% support, while the Progress Party is at 19% and the Conservatives at 15%.

Store's Labor Party governed with the Eurosceptic Centre Party since 2021, but the coalition collapsed in January over disputes about Norway's alignment with EU energy directives on renewable energy and efficiency.

The center-right bloc also faces internal divisions, raising the likelihood of fragmented results and lengthy coalition negotiations.

Nine parties are projected to enter parliament: Labor, Socialist Left, Greens, Centre and Reds on the left, and Conservatives, Progress, Christian Democrats and Liberals on the right.

The outcome could determine whether Store extends his premiership or whether Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug or Conservative leader Erna Solberg emerges as a challenger for prime minister.

Voters' priorities include rising food prices, taxation, public services and energy policy.

Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund and the country's role as Europe's leading gas supplier have also shaped the debate, with sharp divisions over taxation and electricity exports.

Norway's proportional representation system divides the country into 19 electoral constituencies. To form a majority in the 169-seat Storting, a coalition must secure 85 seats.

More than 4.05 million citizens are eligible to vote, including 310,000 first-time voters. Voters with immigrant backgrounds make up 11.5% of the electorate, according to official figures.

Advance voting has reached record levels, with 1.9 million ballots already cast. In Oslo alone, 320,000 people voted early -- more than half of the capital's electorate.

Polling stations close at 9 pm local time (1900GMT). Exit polls are expected immediately, and final results are expected early Tuesday morning.

However, coalition talks could extend well beyond election night.