ACTIVISTS OCCUPY BBC OFFICE TO PROTEST BROADCASTERS COMPLICITY IN GAZA GENOCIDE

A group of pro-Palestine protesters on Monday occupied the lobby of the BBC office in Manchester, accusing the broadcaster of being "complicit" in Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Members of Youth Demand, a pro-Palestine solidarity group carried out an action, targeting BBC by occupying the lobby of the broadcaster's Manchester office while some others stood outside with banners chanting.

A photo shared by the group on US social media company X, shows five activists in the lobby with Palestinian flags and signs, with one banner reading: "Stop arming Israel."

"The BBC is complicit in genocide. Palestinians are being starved and murdered, while the BBC fail to report on Israel's war crimes," said the group on X.

Six more Palestinians, including two children, died of starvation and severe malnutrition in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.