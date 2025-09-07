European leaders condemn record Russian air attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a heavily damaged residential building following Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv on September 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine reported on Sunday that Russia launched a record 818 drones and missiles overnight, targeting government buildings and residential areas, drawing strong condemnation from European leaders and NATO officials.

According to Ukraine's Air Force Command, the assault began late Friday and involved 805 Shahed drones and simulator UAVs, nine Iskander-K cruise missiles, and four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russian regions and occupied Crimea. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 751 targets, but nine missiles and 56 drones hit 37 locations across the country.

The strikes drew swift condemnation from European leaders. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the US and Europe to force Russia into an immediate ceasefire, warning that attempts to appease Moscow are futile.

"The Russian attack on Kyiv's government buildings shows again that the continued delaying a strong reaction against Putin and the attempts to appease him makes no sense," he said through the US social media company X.

EU Council President Antonio Costa said Russia is responsible for the war and must face increased sanctions while Ukraine's defenses are strengthened.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, reaffirming Europe's support for Ukraine and the reinforcement of its armed forces.

"Once again, the Kremlin is mocking diplomacy, trampling international law and killing indiscriminately," von der Leyen said on X.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said each Russian attack is a deliberate choice, noting the strikes, including on a Kyiv government building, reflect a clear pattern of escalation.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Ukrainian civilians and emphasized that Europe and its partners will continue to work toward a just and lasting peace.

"Russia, meanwhile, is locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror. By Ukraine's side, we will continue to do everything to ensure that a just and lasting peace prevails," he said on X.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called the attacks evidence that "Russia deliberately chooses war over peace," underscoring continued support for Ukraine's resistance.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina also denounced the strikes on X, calling for stepped-up sanctions and pressure on Moscow.

Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin also condemned the unprecedented drone and missile attacks, saying: "Last night's attack once again show that President Putin is only interested in executing his war of aggression and terrorising the people of Ukraine."