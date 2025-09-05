EU Council president warns of ‘hybrid threats’ from Russia

European Council President Antonio Costa warned Thursday of "hybrid threats" from Russia, accusing it of engaging in "hostile behavior" that goes beyond Ukraine.

"Russia's hostile behavior goes beyond Ukraine, with hybrid threats on EU territory, maneuvers close to the border, cyber-attacks, disruption of critical infrastructure, and attempts to undermine democracy," Costa said at a news conference in Sofia, where he held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

"We will continue to strengthen our resilience, including through the European Union hybrid toolbox to prevent, deter, and respond to such threats," he added.

Saying his visit to Bulgaria comes right after an important meeting of the coalition of the willing on Ukraine in Paris, he noted that the EU gave its political endorsement to security guarantees that are essential for building a credible and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"The great news is that we are ready for the day after. Now we need, of course, to conclude this negotiation process and achieve this lasting peace," he added.

Costa stressed that the EU's support for Ukraine against Russia has helped Ukraine "remain sovereign" after more than three years of war.

"We will continue the course," he said, adding that Europe's security is tied to Ukraine's resilience.

The 31-nation "coalition of the willing," mostly composed of European nations, aims to support the Ukrainian army and consider deploying troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire in the war-torn country.