Macron: Europe ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine

Europe is prepared to offer security guarantees to Ukraine on the day a peace deal is reached with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Elysee Palace alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron stressed that preparations for the guarantees have been completed.

"Europe is ready, for the first time with this level of commitment and intensity," he told reporters, underscoring the bloc's readiness to act once a ceasefire is secured.

Macron also questioned Russia's intentions in recent peace overtures.

"The question now is whether Russia is sincere in its successive commitments when it proposed peace to the United States of America," he said.

The bilateral meeting came on the eve of a summit of the so-called coalition of the willing, co-chaired by Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The 31-nation coalition, mostly European, aims to support the Ukrainian army and consider deploying troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire to prevent further Russian aggression.

European leaders will meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Thursday before holding a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Among the participants are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.





