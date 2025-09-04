Lithuania to purchase military equipment from Finland

Lithuania is considering purchasing military equipment such as mines, ships and armored vehicles from Finland, broadcaster LRT reported Wednesday.

"We are talking about mines, ships, other military equipment, and we are considering purchasing armored vehicles from the Finnish manufacturer Patria," President Gitanas Nauseda said in a video released by his office on Tuesday.

Pointing to his visit to a business forum in Finland on Tuesday, Nauseda reiterated the need for strengthening economic and defense ties between the two countries.

The Defense Ministry noted that Lithuania will begin official talks on the acquisition or production of anti-personnel mines once its withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention takes effect on Dec. 27, LRT said, citing Baltic News Service.

The Lithuanian parliament in May approved withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of landmines.

Citing threats from Russia and Belarus, Lithuania's military and political leadership have long advocated for the use of mines to act as a deterrent, and that withdrawing from the convention would allow troops to be trained.

In March, the defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland issued a joint statement urging their countries to withdraw from the treaty. Later, Finland joined them.





