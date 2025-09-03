Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark for Nordic-Baltic summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday arrived in Denmark for talks with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Group of Eight (NB8), his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 format," Nikiforov told reporters.

Ahead of his arrival, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that he "will be discussing the need for strong pressure measures with our partners in the coming days. In just a few hours-Denmark: the Ukraine-Nordic and Baltic States Summit."

"We are preparing significant reinforcements for Ukraine. This evening, we will hold a bilateral format in France-coordinating our efforts," he said.

The Ukrainian president added that later in the day, he would hold a bilateral meeting in France and that work was underway for a format of the "Coalition of the Willing" as well as "new steps in relations with the European Union and the United States."



