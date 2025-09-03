Ireland confirms summer 2025 as warmest on record

Summer 2025 has become the warmest summer on record for Ireland since records began in 1900, the country's weather agency said Wednesday.

In a statement, Met Eireann, the Irish meteorological service, said that this summer has become the warmest summer on record for Ireland, surpassing the previous record by 0.08°C.

"Summer 2025 has provisionally surpassed the summer of 1995 as the warmest on record for Ireland, with an average temperature of 16.19°C, which is 1.94°C above Ireland's long-term average (LTA) and marginally warmer (0.08°C) than the previous warmest summer of 1995," it noted.

In the statement, Paul Moore, climatologist at Met Eireann, said that although it hasn't been particularly sunny during summer, the dry soils from a warm and sunny spring, the heat domes over mainland Europe, periods of high-pressure dominance, and the high sea surface temperatures around Ireland have kept temperatures over the last three months consistently above average.

"It's a close call with the previous record held by summer 1995, as summer 2025's average temperature surpasses 1995's by only 0.08°C, even taking into account the temperature drop observed in the last week of August," he added.

According to Met Eireann, six of Ireland's 10 warmest summers have occurred in the past two decades.





