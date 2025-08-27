RUSSIAN STRIKES ON UKRAINES KHERSON KILL ONE: OFFICIALS

Russian strikes on the strategic Ukrainian port city of Kherson killed an 81-year-old woman Wednesday and wounded two other people, officials said.

The Russian army launched strikes on the southern city starting early in the morning, the local prosecutor's office said in a Facebook post.

It said an 81-year-old woman had been killed and another aged 53 wounded and taken to hospital.

The regional military administration said a 56-year-old man had also been wounded in a drone strike on the city centre.

Prosecutors said they had opened a war crimes investigation.

Russia, which now occupies around one-fifth of Ukraine, has advanced in recent months in a grinding campaign against the smaller, outgunned Ukrainian army.

The Kherson region has been a key target of the Russian offensive, but Ukraine controls the capital.

The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.