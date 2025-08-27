Germany criticizes US sanctions against International Criminal Court

Germany on Wednesday criticized the US administration for introducing sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement posted on social media, the German Foreign Ministry stressed that it fully supports EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas' stance on US sanctions against the ICC.

"The ICC stands for international criminal justice and accountability and Germany stands with the ICC. We oppose sanctions against two judges and two deputy prosecutors," the ministry said.

The Trump administration announced a new round of sanctions last week targeting International Criminal Court officials following the court's investigations into war crimes in Gaza and its issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

Kaja Kallas issued a statement on Sunday, expressing "deep regret" for the US decision and demonstrating the EU's strong support for the ICC.

"Attacks or threats against the Court, elected officials, personnel and those cooperating with the Court are not acceptable. The ICC must be able to work independently and impartially," she said.

"The EU will provide full support and contribution to ensure the protection of the Court and its staff against external pressures or threats. We call upon all States to ensure full cooperation with the Court, including by the prompt execution of outstanding arrest warrants," she added.



