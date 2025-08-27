Belgian foreign minister urges sanctions on Israel, swift recognition of Palestine

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Wednesday presented a memorandum outlining 10 possible measures against Israel, including sanctions, restrictions on arms transit, and the rapid recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The 25-page document, seen by local media, was submitted to the Cabinet and stresses Belgium's international obligations under the Genocide Convention.

"This means that all means at our disposal must be used to prevent genocide," Prevot said, according to Belgian news agency VRT.

Proposed measures include an import ban on goods and services from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, sanctions against illegal Israeli settlers and settler organizations, and an entry ban for senior Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The memorandum also suggests action against Belgian nationals residing in illegal settlements, including ending consular services for about 800 Belgians and denying long-stay visas.

Prevot further proposed that prosecutors pursue cases against Belgians involved in serious violations of international humanitarian law or terrorism in Israel and the occupied territories.

He also called for tightening legislation to block overflights of aircraft carrying weapons to Israel.

Although Belgium does not directly supply arms to the Israeli army, past cases—including shipments of ammunition and F-35 parts via Liege Airport—have prompted scrutiny. A royal decree banning such flights is being prepared in coordination with Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke.

Prevot also urged cutting Belgium's military reliance on Israel by ending contracts for equipment, spare parts, and maintenance.

He noted that since the start of the Gaza war, the Belgian army has purchased 100 tonnes of ammunition from an Israeli firm.

Prevot also pressed for immediate recognition of Palestine.

"Recognition is urgently needed today. Waiting for 'the right moment' and for 'all conditions to be met' for such recognition is insufficient," he wrote.

France and the UK are expected to recognize Palestine next month. Prevot warned that Belgium's failure to act in step could harm its diplomatic and economic standing.