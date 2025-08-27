Austria’s integration minister says 'voluntary integration is over'

Austria's Integration, Family and EU Affairs Minister Claudia Plakolm announced on Wednesday that voluntary integration is "over," as the government prepares to introduce a three-year mandatory program linking social benefits to participation in language and values courses.

The initiative, set to be included in a broader social welfare reform this fall, will apply to asylum holders, those with subsidiary protection, displaced persons, and asylum seekers with a strong chance of remaining in Austria.

"Anyone who fails to attend German or values courses without justification, or does not register with the Public Employment Service, can expect significant reductions in assistance," Plakolm told Austria Press Agency.

She underlined that the measure is not about expanding budgets but making better use of existing resources, noting falling asylum numbers and unfilled course spots.

Displaced Ukrainians will continue to receive family allowance until Oct. 31, after which the payment will be tied to willingness to work.

"A successor arrangement will take into account individual life situations -- for example, caring for very young children," Plakolm said.

She stressed that Ukrainians have the right to work from their first day in Austria.

HEADSCARF BAN FOR CHILDREN

She also reaffirmed government plans to implement a headscarf ban for children under 14 in schools starting this fall.

"It's clear to me that this is a matter of child welfare. The headscarf has no place, especially for children under 14," she said, arguing that Islam does not require it.

Support measures will include discussions with parents and involvement of school psychologists and child welfare agencies, while sanctions for non-compliance are still under review.

Austria's Constitutional Court struck down an earlier headscarf ban in 2020, partly because it targeted Muslims.





