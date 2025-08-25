HELICOPTER CRASH ON UKS ISLE OF WIGHT LEAVES 3 DEAD

A helicopter crash in a field on the UK's Isle of Wight on Monday morning left three people dead, local police confirmed, according to media reports.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that three out of four people who were on board died following the crash, Sky News reported.

The police had also confirmed they were called at 09.24 am (0824GMT) after reports that the aircraft had come down near the A3020 Shanklin Road, according to BBC News.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance service said one person was treated at the scene and airlifted to the major trauma center at University Hospital Southampton, who is now reportedly in a serious condition.

The operator of the aircraft told Sky News that the flight was part of a training session with four passengers on board, including the pilot.

"The road is closed due to the number of emergency services vehicles at the scene, so please avoid the area at this time," a police spokesperson said.

Eyewitnesses described the helicopter spiraling before it hit the ground.

Police, firefighters, and ambulance crew remain at the site as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.