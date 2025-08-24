Russian refinery on Baltic coast on fire after drone attack

An oil refinery in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga has caught fire following a Ukrainian drone attack, the regional governor said on Sunday.



Ten drones had been shot down over the port, the governor of Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, wrote on Telegram.



"The debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle caused a fire at the Novatek terminal," he wrote, adding that fire and civil defence services were engaged in firefighting efforts.



Novatek, a Kremlin-affiliated oil and gas producer, operates a multi-billion euro facility for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the Arctic Yamal Peninsula.



The terminal in Ust-Luga converts liquid gas condensate into oil products such as petrol or kerosene, which are then partially exported via the Baltic Sea.



However, Russia also requires aviation fuel to conduct its war on Ukraine. For this reason, the terminal on the Baltic Sea has been attacked before.

