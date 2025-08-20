Russia says exports of oil to India continue despite Trump tariffs

Russia on Wednesday said it is continuing to supply oil to India, despite punitive tariffs imposed on New Delhi by US President Donald Trump.



"We continue to supply fuel, including crude oil and oil products, thermal and metallurgical coal," said Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, according to the TASS state news agency.



At a meeting of a Russian-Indian government commission, Manturov said he also sees great potential for the expansion of liquefied natural gas exports.



In order to strengthen their energy partnership, both countries are aiming to jointly develop the North-East Passage, Manturov added.



The North-East Passage is a sea route in the Arctic Ocean along the Russian coast. The rich raw material deposits could be shipped via this route, which currently freezes over in the winter.



Earlier this month, Trump increased duties on imports from India from 25% to 50%, citing trade ties with Russia as the justification.



According to media reports, Delhi has responded by restricting the import of oil from Russia.

