Norway rejects talks without Ukraine, urges more Russia pressure

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Monday that any negotiations on Ukraine must include Ukraine, while calling for increased pressure on Russia.

"We stand united in our support to Ukraine and President Zelenskyy. No negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine," Store wrote on US social media company X.

He reiterated the importance of strengthening cooperation on security guarantees.

"Pressure on Russia must increase," Store added.

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a three-hour closed-door meeting Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, with Putin saying they reached an "understanding."

Following the summit, Trump told Fox News that significant points were agreed upon, with only minor items remaining.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Sunday in Washington, DC, where he is set to take part in talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine with Trump as well as European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.