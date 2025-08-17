Spain battles wave of wildfires as over 115,000 hectares of land burned

Spain is struggling with a devastating wave of wildfires that has already burnt more than 115,000 hectares (284,171 acres) of land, forced thousands of people to evacuate, and claimed three lives, local media reported on Sunday.

The region of Castilla and Leon is the most affected, with more than 20 active fires in the provinces of Zamora, Leon, Salamanca, and Avila, RTVE reported. In Galicia, 14 fires remain active, burning more than 46,000 hectares in the province of Ourense alone.

Authorities have issued population alerts, with 68 people still under confinement orders.

Other fires continue to rage in Asturias and Extremadura. In the latter, officials expressed particular concern about the Jarilla blaze, which has already consumed 4,800 hectares and remains "totally out of control" as it advances toward the city of Plasencia.

According to the report, seven additional fires remain active in the region.

Meanwhile, in the Community of Valencia, firefighters have managed to stabilize the blazes in Teresa de Cofrentes and Xativa. The Interior Ministry said 19 fires nationwide are currently at level 2 severity.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit the affected areas in Ourense and Leon on Sunday, where he will meet with emergency and coordination teams. The opposition Popular Party has urged the central government to deploy the army to support firefighting efforts.

The fires have also disrupted transportation, with high-speed rail service between Madrid and Galicia suspended due to the flames. In Caceres, the municipality of Segura de Toro has been placed under confinement orders as the fire spread dangerously close.

Regional authorities in Extremadura announced they will request military assistance given the "extreme gravity" of the situation.