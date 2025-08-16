Train derails in Denmark: 1 dead, many injured

According to reports in the national media, the passenger train, which was expected to arrive in Sonderborg from the capital Copenhagen, derailed between the towns of Tinglev and Kliplev.

Police stated that one person has died and many have been injured in the accident, but they cannot currently provide a precise number. It was also noted that ambulances from Germany have arrived, and dogs and drones are participating in search and rescue efforts.

Images from the scene show that some vehicles were also involved in the accident.